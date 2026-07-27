CM Punk And Cody Rhodes Leave Danhausen Speechless With Hilarious WWE Live Event Moment

Danhausen was left completely speechless after an unexpected moment involving CM Punk and Cody Rhodes at a recent WWE live event.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion has been working a string of Summer Tour live events ahead of SummerSlam, with the tour running through August 30. Over the weekend, Punk joined forces with his SummerSlam challenger Cody Rhodes as the unlikely duo defeated GUNTHER and Sami Zayn at live events in Stockton and Bakersfield, California, on July 25 and 26.

Following both matches, WWE leaned into the ongoing tension between Punk and Rhodes by teasing another confrontation. Danhausen interrupted the pair in an attempt to stop things from escalating, but the outcome was anything but expected.

At the Stockton event, Danhausen made his entrance wrapped only in a towel as he attempted to play peacemaker between his former AEW colleagues. The following night in Bakersfield, he returned fully dressed, only to become the centre of attention in a hilarious twist.

After weeks of fans joking online about Punk and Rhodes getting nose to nose during their rivalry, WWE flipped the joke on its head. Rather than confronting one another, both men kissed Danhausen one after the other, leaving the "Very Evil, Very Nice" star frozen in disbelief as the crowd erupted.

The comedic segment comes shortly after CM Punk praised Danhausen during an appearance on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike, explaining why he believes the eccentric performer is a natural fit for WWE.

"I wouldn't say I'm great friends with him. The relationship is more like I give him money and he doesn't curse me. I think a lot of people need to take a lesson from that. He's cursing people left and right, and all you gotta do is give the guy some cash," Punk joked.

Punk went on to say he believes Danhausen has only just begun to make his mark in WWE.

"I think his impact has yet to be felt. Man, he's perfect for WWE. He's perfect for what we do. Sometimes, you find a talent that has always kind of belonged here, and you never really realized it. He's somebody who, to me, is a throwback."

"He’s a bit of a gimmick, but he's so entertaining, and you can put him in any single situation, and it's more about how other people react or don't react to him. Hopefully, I said enough nice things about him, he's not gonna curse me. He's standing right off camera right now."