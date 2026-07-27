WWE Confirms Full Match Card And Main Events For Two Night SummerSlam 2026

WWE has officially revealed the complete lineup for both nights of SummerSlam 2026, with the company's biggest event of the summer set to deliver two stacked evenings of action from Minneapolis.
SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Fans in the United States can watch the Premium Live Event live on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, while international audiences will be able to stream the show on Netflix.
In addition to the live broadcast, WWE has also confirmed that fans in the US can listen to live commentary from Vic Joseph and Booker T on WWE Radio, the recently launched service in partnership with SiriusXM.
With the countdown to the event underway, WWE shared the official match card on X. During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Joe Tessitore also confirmed the two headline bouts. Night One will close with CM Punk defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, while Night Two will culminate in Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.
#SummerSlam week is here! 🙌, WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2026
Here is your card for what's going down on SATURDAY in Minnesota streaming LIVE on the @espn App at 6 ET/3PT. 👊
📍: @usbankstadium
🎟️: https://t.co/vPBFgqG2uu pic.twitter.com/sazScSTHiL
Detroit, Michigan
Jul. 29th 2026
Detroit, Michigan
Jul. 30th 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Aug. 1st 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Aug. 2nd 2026
Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko
Aug. 5th 2026
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Aug. 8th 2026
WNS Community Discussion