WWE Confirms Full Match Card And Main Events For Two Night SummerSlam 2026

WWE has officially revealed the complete lineup for both nights of SummerSlam 2026, with the company's biggest event of the summer set to deliver two stacked evenings of action from Minneapolis.

SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Fans in the United States can watch the Premium Live Event live on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, while international audiences will be able to stream the show on Netflix.

In addition to the live broadcast, WWE has also confirmed that fans in the US can listen to live commentary from Vic Joseph and Booker T on WWE Radio, the recently launched service in partnership with SiriusXM.

With the countdown to the event underway, WWE shared the official match card on X. During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Joe Tessitore also confirmed the two headline bouts. Night One will close with CM Punk defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, while Night Two will culminate in Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.

WWE SummerSlam 2026

Night One

CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar, Hell in a Cell Match

Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY, Women's World Championship

GUNTHER vs. Nick Aldis

The Usos & Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys

The Bella Twins & Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

Night Two

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Championship

Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Giulia/Lash Legend, Five Way Ladder Match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn, No. 1 Contender's Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin, United States Championship

Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable, Intercontinental Championship