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WWE Confirms Full Match Card And Main Events For Two Night SummerSlam 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 27, 2026
WWE Confirms Full Match Card And Main Events For Two Night SummerSlam 2026

WWE has officially revealed the complete lineup for both nights of SummerSlam 2026, with the company's biggest event of the summer set to deliver two stacked evenings of action from Minneapolis.

SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Fans in the United States can watch the Premium Live Event live on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, while international audiences will be able to stream the show on Netflix.

In addition to the live broadcast, WWE has also confirmed that fans in the US can listen to live commentary from Vic Joseph and Booker T on WWE Radio, the recently launched service in partnership with SiriusXM.

With the countdown to the event underway, WWE shared the official match card on X. During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Joe Tessitore also confirmed the two headline bouts. Night One will close with CM Punk defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, while Night Two will culminate in Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.

WWE SummerSlam 2026

Night One

  • CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Championship
  • Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar, Hell in a Cell Match
  • Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY, Women's World Championship
  • GUNTHER vs. Nick Aldis
  • The Usos & Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys
  • The Bella Twins & Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

Night Two

  • Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Championship
  • Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Giulia/Lash Legend, Five Way Ladder Match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship
  • Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn, No. 1 Contender's Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship
  • Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio
  • Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin, United States Championship
  • Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable, Intercontinental Championship

 

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