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WWE Raw Preview: Final SummerSlam Showdown Set For Tonight's Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 27, 2026
WWE Raw Preview: Final SummerSlam Showdown Set For Tonight's Episode

The road to SummerSlam reaches its final stop tonight as WWE presents a stacked edition of RAW from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. With several major matches and confrontations already announced, the red brand is set to deliver one last wave of momentum before this weekend's premium live event.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will meet face to face for the final time before their highly anticipated SummerSlam clash, while Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi are scheduled to take part in an official weigh in ahead of their Hell in a Cell showdown.

Elsewhere, Alpha Academy will look to gain revenge against The Vision in a non title tag team match, Joe Hendry and Danhausen promise entertainment with a special concert, Je'Von Evans goes one on one with Rusev, and Sol Ruca puts the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez.

Confirmed For WWE RAW Tonight

  • Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins come face to face one last time before SummerSlam
  • Alpha Academy battle The Vision in a non title tag team match
  • Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi take part in an official weigh in
  • Joe Hendry and Danhausen hold a concert
  • Je'Von Evans vs. Rusev
  • Sol Ruca defends the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez

 

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