WWE Files New "Cruz Montana" Trademark Amid Mike Santana Speculation

WWE has officially registered a new trademark, and the name has quickly sparked speculation due to its striking similarity to one of wrestling's hottest free agents.

On July 24, WWE filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the name "Cruz Montana." As is standard with WWE performer trademarks, the filing covers the use of the name for professional wrestling and sports entertainment purposes.

The application includes entertainment services related to live wrestling performances, television and radio broadcasts, internet streaming, and online commercial services. It also extends to digital content, including wrestling news and information, online community portals, official websites, fan clubs, newsletters, and blogs connected to sports entertainment.

What has caught fans' attention is the name itself. "Cruz Montana" bears a noticeable resemblance to Mike Santana, who entered free agency earlier this summer and has been heavily linked with a potential move to WWE.

Santana wrapped up his run with TNA Wrestling at Slammiversary on June 28, where he lost the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth in the night's main event. He was absent from the subsequent television tapings in Albany, New York, with reports indicating his contract expired shortly afterwards. He departed TNA as a two time TNA World Champion.

Rumours surrounding WWE's interest in Santana have circulated for several months. Reports from PWInsider and WrestleVotes have suggested the company is aiming to bring him onto the main roster before the end of 2026. It has also been reported that at least one current main roster star has internally advocated for WWE to sign him, although no specific brand has been mentioned.

Santana is already familiar with WWE audiences after appearing on NXT during the promotional partnership between WWE and TNA. Among his appearances was a tag team match against DarkState back in March.

While there is no confirmation that "Cruz Montana" is intended for Santana, the timing of the trademark filing and the similarities between the names have certainly fuelled speculation about his future.