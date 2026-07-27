WWE Officially Launches Club WWE Membership Programme This Friday

WWE has officially unveiled Club WWE, a brand new premium membership programme aimed at giving fans exclusive perks, early access opportunities and year round rewards. Launching this Friday, July 31, the service brings together tickets, merchandise, exclusive content and community features in one place, with WWE already confirming plans to expand the programme internationally in the future.
The company announced that fans can register now ahead of the official launch, with Founding Members receiving a limited edition welcome package while supplies last.
WWE issued the following announcement:
"WWE® LAUNCHES ‘CLUB WWE’ THIS FRIDAY
July 27, 2026 – WWE today announced the official launch of Club WWE, the ultimate membership program designed to bring fans closer to WWE than ever before through exclusive access, rewards, premium content and unforgettable experiences.
Available from Friday, Club WWE serves as the home for WWE’s most passionate fans, bringing together ticketing, merchandise, community, rewards and exclusive content in one destination. International expansion is planned in the near future. Fans can sign up today by visiting WWE.com/ClubWWE.
"As we continue to evolve the WWE fan experience, Club WWE creates a year-round destination that rewards our most passionate fans," said 17-time WWE Champion John Cena. "Whether it’s exclusive content, early access to tickets and merchandise, or connecting with the WWE Universe while watching our biggest events, Club WWE aims to be something additive to the fan experience across the world."
Club WWE members will receive a wide range of exclusive benefits, including:
Club WWE builds on WWE’s commitment to creating deeper connections with fans by rewarding engagement both inside and outside the ring. Members will continue to receive new benefits, experiences and exclusive content throughout the year. Fans in the U.S. can join today at WWE.com/ClubWWE for $99 annually, just $8.25 a month across the year."
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