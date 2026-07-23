Kairi Sane Teases Next Move After Officially Becoming Free Agent

Former WWE standout Kairi Sane has officially entered free agency, and her first public message hints that her next chapter may be just around the corner.

With her reported 90-day WWE non-compete now expired, Sane shared a photo of herself standing beside a motorcycle and accompanied it with a brief but intriguing caption.

“How Far I’ll Go… See you soon,” Sane wrote.

The message arrives as Sane joins the growing list of WWE talent whose non-compete clauses have now expired following the company's April roster cuts. Fellow released stars including Aleister Black, Thea Trinidad, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Santos Escobar, and The Motor City Machine Guns are also now free to sign elsewhere.

Sane's departure was viewed as one of the most unexpected releases of the group. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had been building a storyline that would have seen Sane break away from Asuka's bullying before eventually reuniting with IYO SKY. Those plans were ultimately abandoned before reaching any conclusion.

The report also noted that WWE believed Sane intended to eventually return to Japan, with that expectation reportedly influencing the decision to release her.

Now 37 years old, Sane has enjoyed a decorated career on both sides of the world. After winning the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017, she captured the NXT Women's Championship and later became a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Asuka as part of The Kabuki Warriors. Prior to WWE, she established herself as one of Stardom's biggest stars, including a reign as World of Stardom Champion.

While Sane has yet to reveal where she will wrestle next, her latest message suggests fans may not have to wait long to find out.