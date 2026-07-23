Former WWE Superstar Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite

Former WWE star Doc Gallows was reportedly backstage at Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite and Collision tapings in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to PWInsider, Gallows was present behind the scenes during the event at The Pinnacle. At this stage, there is no indication that his appearance was connected to an AEW signing or future storyline, with no details emerging beyond him simply being backstage.

Gallows has been a free agent since WWE released him and longtime tag team partner Karl Anderson in February. Following the expiration of their 90-day non-compete clauses, The Good Brothers resurfaced in New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Resurgence in May, reuniting with The Young Bucks for an eight-man tag team match against Bullet Club War Dogs.

The duo have also remained active in MLW, challenging for the MLW World Tag Team Championship on the June 6 edition of Fusion.

An AEW appearance would not be unfamiliar territory for Gallows. He and Anderson previously appeared on AEW programming during the company's crossover partnership with Impact Wrestling in 2021 before eventually returning to WWE in 2022.

Interestingly, Gallows has recently spoken positively about AEW on his Talk'n Shop podcast. During one discussion, he suggested that Sheamus making the jump to AEW would create an enormous reaction from fans and even pitched the idea of pairing the former WWE Champion with MJF.

Wednesday's Nashville taping featured Kevin Knight successfully defending the TNT Championship against Darby Allin, while Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley closed the show with a six-man tag victory before a chaotic post-match brawl that helped build momentum for Sunday's Redemption pay-per-view.

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Doc Gallows was reportedly backstage at AEW Dynamite in Nashville this week, but was it just a visit or something more? 👀

The former WWE star and current free agent has previously worked with AEW and recently discussed the company on his podcast, making the timing even more interesting.

Could The Good Brothers be heading back to AEW? Let us know what you think in the comments!