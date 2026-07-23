Stardom Star Natsupoi Announces Retirement Date for January 2027

One of Stardom's most popular stars has confirmed that her in ring career is entering its final chapter.

During a press conference on Thursday, Stardom officially announced that Natsupoi will retire from professional wrestling, with her farewell match scheduled for January 3, 2027, at Yokohama Budokan.

The announcement follows her recent unsuccessful challenge against Syuri for the IWGP Women's Championship. Speaking to the media, Natsupoi revealed she had already decided to retire before stepping into that championship match.

The 31 year old explained that she had been reflecting on what she wanted from the next stage of her life. Although there were still goals she wished she could have achieved inside the ring, she ultimately felt the time was right to move on.

Addressing fans, Natsupoi apologized for the surprise but promised to make the most of the remaining months of her career.

“I’m really sorry for always surprising you all. There are about five months left, and I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone and give my all in my performance in the ring as a professional wrestler so that you will continue to support me until the very end,” Natsupoi said. “I love surprises, so you never know what will happen from now until my retirement, so I hope you will all keep your eyes on me. Thank you so much.”

Looking ahead to her farewell tour, Natsupoi shared one personal goal she hopes to accomplish before hanging up her boots. She wants to compete in a tag team match alongside her husband, NJPW star Shingo Takagi. The couple publicly announced their marriage earlier this year.

While she has not mapped out life after wrestling, Natsupoi said she would not rule out remaining involved in the public eye in some capacity, though no firm plans have been made.

Stardom President Taro Okada praised her decision and made it clear the company fully supports whatever comes next. He also noted that the door would remain open if she ever decided to return.

“If Natsupoi’s feelings change as she proceeds down the path toward retirement, we will welcome her back at any time,” Okada said. “As a company, we will support and realize whatever is possible. We will meet the fans’ expectations and provide the support needed for Natsupoi to complete her career as a professional wrestler without any regrets.”

During her accomplished Stardom career, Natsupoi captured the Wonder of Stardom Championship and also held the promotion's tag team, Artist of Stardom, and High Speed Championships, cementing herself as one of the company's most decorated competitors.