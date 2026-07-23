Former WWE Star Zelina Vega Reveals New Ring Name After Exit

Thea Trinidad has officially revealed the ring name she will use following her departure from WWE.

The former Zelina Vega shared a cinematic video on Instagram looking back at the defining moments of her personal and professional life. The emotional retrospective touches on the loss of her father, her rise through WWE, and includes brief appearances from Andrade El Idolo and her husband, Aleister Black.

The closing moments of the video tease what's next. Trinidad is shown walking through a doorway into a new beginning, with the video's thumbnail confirming that she will now compete under the name Xelina.

The reveal comes only days after she filed a trademark application for the name "Xelina" on July 20, making the announcement feel like the official launch of her post WWE identity.

Xelina became a free agent this week following the expiration of WWE's 90 day non compete clause, joining a growing list of former WWE stars now free to sign wherever they choose next.