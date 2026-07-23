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Lio Rush Set for First-Ever Match in England at PROGRESS Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2026
Lio Rush Set for First-Ever Match in England at PROGRESS Wrestling

In a historic announcement, AEW and ROH wrestler Lio Rush will compete for the first time ever at PROGRESS Wrestling’s “Wrestling Over Everything” event on August 31 at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. Rush will face UK standout Rhio, a prominent figure in the indie wrestling scene who has held multiple titles, including the PROGRESS Women’s Championship.

Rhio is also a former champion in EVE, ICW, TNT, PCW, and TIDAL, showcasing her dominance across various top British independent promotions. Lio Rush has previously worked with PROGRESS, maintaining connections with the staff even before the company’s acquisition by Big Damo and Nikki Storm. The next PROGRESS event will take place on July 26 at the Electric Ballroom, their first since the ownership change.

 

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