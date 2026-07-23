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12 Former WWE Stars Officially Become Free Agents Today

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2026
12 Former WWE Stars Officially Become Free Agents Today

The 90-day countdown is officially over for several former WWE stars released earlier this year.

Back on April 24, just hours before an episode of SmackDown, WWE parted ways with around 25 members of its roster in one of the company's biggest waves of releases in recent memory. For main roster talent, those departures came with 90-day non-compete clauses, which have now expired, making them free to sign wherever they choose.

As of today, the following former WWE names are officially available:

  • Kairi Sane
  • Aleister Black
  • Zelina Vega
  • Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas)
  • Nikki Cross
  • Dexter Lumis
  • Erick Rowan
  • Joe Gacy
  • Santos Escobar
  • Chris Sabin
  • Alex Shelley
  • Zoey Stark

Several of the newly available free agents are already linked to potential landing spots. Kairi Sane brings an impressive résumé that includes a decorated run in Stardom and becoming the first ever IWGP Women's Champion. Her WWE departure also leaves unfinished business, as a storyline involving IYO SKY and Asuka never reached its intended conclusion.

Aleister Black is no stranger to life outside WWE after previously competing in AEW under the name Malakai Black. Meanwhile, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have long been synonymous with TNA Wrestling and recently fueled speculation about their future with a teaser video posted to their YouTube channel. Fightful Select also reported shortly after the April releases that the Motor City Machine Guns were expected to eventually land in AEW.

The entire Wyatt Sicks faction is now available, with Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy all entering free agency together. The group debuted in June 2024 as a tribute to the legacy of the late Bray Wyatt, making their collective release one of the most notable outcomes of WWE's roster cuts.

Santos Escobar, who has since reverted to the Hijo del Fantasma name, is already branching into new opportunities. Earlier this month, he was announced for an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, where promotional material also revealed he has been filming a feature-length movie.

WWE never released an official statement regarding the April roster cuts. Instead, confirmations emerged individually through talent announcements, social media posts, and reports from multiple outlets.

 

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