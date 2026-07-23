Janel Grant Shares Emotional Message After Arbitration Decision

The legal case involving former WWE employee Janel Grant has taken another significant turn.

Grant first filed her lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon in Connecticut federal court in January 2024, alleging that McMahon sexually trafficked and abused her while she was employed by the company. McMahon has denied the allegations.

Earlier this week, reports confirmed that the lawsuit will move out of federal court and into private arbitration, marking the latest development in the ongoing legal battle.

Following the news, Grant broke her silence with an emotional message on Instagram, opening up about the personal struggles she has faced behind the scenes while thanking those who have continued to support her.

"I'll be honest and say it... I've been struggling. It happened to be a perfect storm of everything and all at once. Thank you for checking in with me and for your patience. I also received a lot of questions and I hope this helps to clear up any confusion.

• It's completely ok to continue reaching out and sending messages. I'm communicating the same way I have been.

• I'm grateful for your messages and for your support.

• To offer a visual that might help, my life resembles the Anderson Cooper podcast about grief. These profound and meaningful exchanges have helped me feel less alone.

• I believe that making a difference in the world begins with how we show up in it.

• I have been outside 5 times this year. But here I am. And I'm still showing up to be part of the solution."

Grant's message offers a rare personal insight into the emotional toll the past two years have taken as the legal proceedings continue. While the case now heads to private arbitration, her post made clear that she remains appreciative of the encouragement she has received and intends to keep moving forward despite the challenges.