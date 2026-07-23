Natalya Confesses Why She Was Constantly Naked Backstage In WWE

Natalya has never been shy about embracing her confidence, and during a lighthearted appearance on A Shot of Brandi, the WWE veteran laughed along as Brandi Rhodes recalled one of her most memorable backstage habits.

Brandi revealed that during their time together in WWE, Natalya had a reputation for casually walking around the women's locker room completely unclothed, often while carrying on with everyday tasks as if nothing was unusual.

"When I was in the locker room with you back, this is so long ago. It's so scary that it was that long ago. Back in the day, you were always naked. Are you always naked? When she was naked, this is what she would do. I'm telling you, she would have her phone, be totally naked, cross her legs like this, and stand there."

Natalya jokingly interrupted to ask:

"Was I taking a selfie?"

Brandi quickly clarified that wasn't the case.

"No, you were reading something. But it was like you were messing with everybody, just to be like, 'My physique is so great. Just look at it.' I remember one day asking you, 'Wouldn't it be easier to just put on your underwear?'"

Natalya laughed off the story and offered her own explanation for why she was so comfortable backstage.

"Listen, I think the reason I was probably naked in the locker room is because if you're built in the front and stacked in the back, you may as well just let it all hang out."

Brandi admitted that was exactly the impression everyone else got.

"I mean, that's what it seemed like. It literally seemed like you were messing with everybody. Like, 'Hey, everybody, check this out.'"

Natalya then shared another funny backstage memory involving former WWE star Eve Torres, recalling that she once tried giving in ring advice while completely unclothed.

"Poor Eve Torres. I was going over a match with her once, and I was trying to correct her on some forearms. I was like, and I was naked, 'You've got to throw your hips into it. Every kind of sport, it's all coming from the...' And Eve's like, 'Natty, put something on.'"