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Jim Ross Believes Vince McMahon Is Not Finished With Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2026
Jim Ross Believes Vince McMahon Is Not Finished With Wrestling

Following reports this week that Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE is set to move into private arbitration, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on what the former WWE Chairman's future could look like.

Speaking on his podcast, Ross said he does not believe McMahon is done with the wrestling business, suggesting it remains the one industry that truly motivates him.

"He ain't out of the game. Vince isn't out of the game. That's just not his makeup. But what he's going to do… one would assume it'll have something to do with wrestling because that's where he made his name. So, I don't know, man. The world's open to him. It just doesn't seem like a lot of things interest him. He likes wrestling, and I think that's where I'd see him headed."

Ross also weighed in on the possibility of McMahon ever joining forces with AEW, making it clear he sees almost no chance of that happening.

"He's going to want to steer his own ship, build his own boat, and take it from there. So, off the top of my head, I'd say probably not. I don't see Tony Khan wanting to do business with him either."

While Ross believes McMahon will eventually resurface in some capacity, he expects it would be on his own terms rather than alongside an existing promotion.

 

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