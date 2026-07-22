AEW Dynamite Full Results - July 22nd, 2026

AEW delivered an action-packed go-home edition of Dynamite from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee, featuring championship action, major Redemption hype, shocking post-match confrontations, and a chaotic closing segment that saw TNT Champion Kevin Knight leave both of his titles standing tall over Kenny Omega.

Kevin Knight Retains TNT Championship Against Darby Allin

Dynamite opened with a wild TNT Championship contest as Kevin Knight defended against Darby Allin.

Before the opening bell even rang, Allin launched himself through the ropes onto Knight, turning the match into an all-out brawl around ringside. Darby hurled the champion over the barricade, slammed him into the barricade, and even connected with a breathtaking top-rope splash onto Knight while he was laid across the barricade.

Once the match officially began, momentum quickly shifted. Knight targeted Allin's injured knee before repeatedly driving him into the steel ring steps. The punishment left Allin busted open near his eye, allowing Knight to focus on the cut throughout the bout.

Despite the blood loss, Allin rallied with a pair of Code Reds, including one on the arena floor. Late in the match, the referee was inadvertently knocked down, creating an opening for Knight to grab the TNT Championship belt. Although Allin initially avoided the belt shot and countered with a Scorpion Death Drop, Knight recovered, blasted him with the title, hung him upside down in the corner, hit a spectacular Coast-to-Coast, and followed with the UFO Splash to secure the victory.

After celebrating his record-extending 10th successful TNT Championship defense, Kyle Fletcher confronted Knight before Kazuchika Okada also appeared, teasing further tension heading into Redemption.

Winner and Still TNT Champion: Kevin Knight

Don Callis Family Fractures Before Brodido Scores Upset Victory

Before the scheduled tag team match, Renee Paquette interviewed the increasingly crowded Don Callis Family. Kevin Knight boasted about winning without assistance from the group, prompting Kyle Fletcher to announce that no members of the faction would accompany him at Redemption. Fletcher also insisted they stay away from the upcoming tag match, leading to a heated shove between himself and Knight.

That set the stage for Kyle Fletcher & Kazuchika Okada to battle former champions Brody King & Bandido.

Bandido and King controlled much of the early action with crisp teamwork, but Fletcher and Okada eventually slowed the pace with frequent tags and double-team offense. After a lengthy back-and-forth contest, miscommunication proved costly for the Don Callis Family.

Okada accidentally dropped Fletcher with a Rainmaker after Brody King ducked the strike. King neutralized Okada before Bandido connected with the 21 Plex on Fletcher to score the upset victory.

Following the loss, Fletcher blamed Okada, who simply backed away up the entrance ramp. Don Callis attempted to send Mark Davis into the ring, but Andrade El Idolo arrived to even the odds and prevent any further attack.

Winners: Brody King & Bandido

Mick Foley Moderates Heated Confrontation Between Thekla and Willow Nightingale

Hall of Famer Mick Foley moderated the latest confrontation between Thekla and Willow Nightingale ahead of their AEW Women's World Championship showdown.

Thekla mocked Willow's positive personality, insisting the challenger hides her true anger behind constant smiles. Willow fired back by dismissing Thekla's "toxic" persona as nothing more than an act and declared that the champion was merely standing between her and realizing her dream.

Foley attempted to keep peace between both competitors, comparing Willow's resilience to his own career. The situation quickly unraveled after Thekla insulted Foley before striking Willow in the side of the head with a microphone.

Willow recovered moments later, blasting Thekla with a huge Pounce to end the confrontation with momentum firmly on her side.

Jay White Defeats Clark Connors Before David Finlay Strikes

Jay White picked up a hard-fought singles victory over Clark Connors after surviving an aggressive assault that included eye rakes, spears, and repeated attacks outside the ring.

Connors repeatedly looked for his Spear, but White countered the final attempt into a guillotine choke that forced Connors to pass out.

After the bell, Connors attempted another cheap shot before White finally planted him with the Blade Runner.

The celebration was cut short when David Finlay stormed the ring and blasted White with his shillelagh. Members of the Bang Bang Gang chased Finlay away, though Finlay escaped through the crowd while dragging Connors with him.

Winner: Jay White

Death Riders Ambush Cope and Cage Backstage

A backstage interview featuring Cope and Christian Cage was interrupted by Claudio Castagnoli and PAC.

The Death Riders duo attacked both men before PAC warned that Cope and Cage had made a serious mistake by challenging them. PAC vowed to remind them exactly what the Death Riders are capable of at Redemption.

Divine Dominion Survives Brutal No DQ Title Defense

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship was contested under No Disqualification rules as champions Divine Dominion (Lena Kross & Megan Bayne) defended against The Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue).

Weapons immediately came into play, including kendo sticks, chairs, tables, and even a screwdriver. Blue was accidentally busted open after Hart struck her with the screwdriver while attempting to hit Bayne.

The match escalated with Bayne being powerbombed through a table on the stage before recovering to rejoin the fight. Blue was later chokeslammed through another table at ringside.

In the closing moments, Bayne escaped Hart's submission attempt by delivering a devastating Tombstone. Divine Dominion then connected with From Heaven to Hell on Hart to retain the championships.

Winners and Still AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions: Divine Dominion

Bang Bang Gang Challenges The Dogs

Backstage, Juice Robinson officially challenged The Dogs to a Double Chain Tag Team Match at Redemption.

Jay White promised that Finlay's group would have nowhere to run when the two teams finally collide.

Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley Win Explosive Main Event

The night's main event featured an uneasy alliance as Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley defeated Brian Cage, Hechicero, and Jake Doyle.

Although Omega, Ospreay, and Moxley repeatedly tagged one another early, the tension between Omega and Moxley remained evident throughout the contest. The Don Callis Family eventually isolated Ospreay before the babyfaces mounted a comeback.

Late in the match, Omega accidentally struck Moxley with a V-Trigger attempt, nearly costing his team the bout. After surviving the mistake, Ospreay delivered the Hidden Blade while Omega followed with the V-Trigger to score the victory.

Winners: Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley

Kevin Knight Leaves Redemption Go-Home Show Standing Tall

Following the main event, the uneasy alliance completely unraveled.

Omega and Moxley immediately got into each other's faces before Ospreay attempted to calm the situation. The Young Bucks rushed to ringside to separate everyone, but instead triggered an even larger brawl involving members of the Don Callis Family.

As Omega appeared ready to regain control, Kevin Knight suddenly flew into the ring and smashed him with the AEW World Championship belt.

Knight then stood over Omega holding both the AEW World Championship and the TNT Championship high above his head, delivering a powerful final statement just days before AEW Redemption.