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Sammy Guevara Bio Confusion Sparks False AEW Speculation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2026
Sammy Guevara Bio Confusion Sparks False AEW Speculation

The Sammy Guevara speculation that dominated wrestling social media this week appears to have been based on a simple misunderstanding.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said he was told the entire story began after Guevara posted "New bio" on X. Fans checked his profile, noticed there was no mention of AEW, and assumed he had removed the company from his bio.

According to Alvarez, that assumption was completely incorrect.

"I was told that this is 100%. So the reason this whole story happened was because somebody noticed that he had removed AEW from his bio."

Alvarez explained that Guevara's post unintentionally sparked the confusion.

"So what happened was, he tweeted 'New bio,' and somebody went up there, looked at his bio, saw there was no AEW mentioned in it, and then they spread around the internet that he had 'removed' AEW from his bio."

The rumor quickly gained traction, with fans speculating that Guevara was looking to leave AEW or had already been granted his release. However, Alvarez said he was informed that AEW had never been listed in Guevara's bio to begin with.

"I have been told that he never had AEW in his bio. AEW was never removed from his bio. Someone thought he had removed it from his bio, which is why this whole story came out that he wanted out or had gotten his release."

That means the online speculation was fueled entirely by a false assumption rather than any actual change to Guevara's profile.

Summing up the situation, Alvarez added:

"So really, nothing has changed at all over the last week. So that's the update."

 

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