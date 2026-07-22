Vince Russo Fires Back After "Revisionist History" Claim Over New TNA Book

Vince Russo is pushing back after hearing that someone featured on Dark Side of the Ring allegedly dismissed the story told in his new book, Total Non-Stop Agony: The Rise and Fall of TNA, as "revisionist history."

Russo responded with a lengthy post on Twitter, arguing that the idea he rewrote history makes no sense given the sacrifices he says he made when leaving TNA. According to Russo, he voluntarily walked away from a six figure position without another job lined up, putting his family's future at risk because he could no longer remain in the company.

“I heard somebody who appeared on the ‘DSOTR’ alluded that my story, which you can read in my new book, ‘Total Non-Stop Agony: The Rise and Fall of TNA’ is… ‘Revisionist History’? Really? I ‘Changed’ History? Rewrote it? Made it up? Is that why I left a six-figure job with nothing lined up once I left? Not knowing how I was going to support my family? No Plan B? Nothing.”

Russo said walking away from one of the highest paying jobs of his career was not a decision anyone would make lightly, insisting the backstage environment had become impossible to endure.

“I walked away from a well paying job, that literally thousands would have killed for, with some thinking I was crazy and despite Dixie Carter trying to talk me out of it... WHY? It’s simple, it became UNBEARABLE. It was an environment that I could no longer exist in. With Politicians I could no longer work with... or, even look at. It was affecting my health, physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.”

His comments then turned toward unnamed figures he believes refuse to accept any responsibility for what happened behind the scenes in TNA.

“And, for those who will never look themselves in the mirror because their arrogance and ego won’t allow it, that’s why you’re WHO YOU ARE. There is No Blame on yourself, you had nothing to do with anything. I guess you were just there for ‘Taco Tuesday’. Right. Carny BS, man, that’s all it is, that’s all it ever will be.”

Although Russo did not identify who he was referring to, he made it clear his remarks were not aimed at Dixie Carter or Jeff Jarrett.

“And, just to be perfectly clear I AM NOT talking about @TNADixie or @RealJeffJarrett.”

Russo also contrasted his TNA experience with his current role in Juggalo Championship Wrestling, praising owner Joe Bruce, better known as Violent J, for creating what he described as a drama free backstage atmosphere.

“There’s a reason I am currently working at @jcwlunacy for the best part of a year with no issues, no accusations, no politicians, no finger pointing, no power plays and NO BS. It all has to do with working for and with an honest, stand-up, good hearted human being in Joe Bruce (Violent J). J never has been and never will be ONE OF THEM. You know why, because he WORKS HARD and has a GOD-GIVEN TALENT. He never had to play any Political Game to get ahead. He EARNED it, he didn’t TALK HIS WAY into it. WHOOP-WHOOP.”

Russo never named the Dark Side of the Ring personality who allegedly branded his account as "revisionist history," but his response made one thing clear: he stands firmly by his version of TNA's story and has no intention of changing it.