Jim Ross Shares Positive Update Ahead Of Brain Surgery And Eyes AEW All In Return

Jim Ross is preparing for a busy few weeks as he balances public appearances with an upcoming brain procedure that he admits has left him feeling understandably anxious.

The legendary wrestling commentator is set to reunite with longtime broadcast partner Jerry Lawler during WrestleCon in Minneapolis from July 31 through August 2. The event will mark Ross' first public appearance since his recent health issues, and despite everything ahead of him, he is looking forward to meeting fans once again.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross expressed his excitement about returning to the convention circuit.

"I'm looking forward to it. Quite frankly, should be fun and entertaining for all involved. Should be good."

Ross also discussed the brain surgery he is scheduled to undergo in August. Doctors believe the procedure will help address the memory and balance issues he has been experiencing, although Ross admitted the prospect of brain surgery is naturally concerning.

"My surgery's coming up in a few weeks, which has got me kind of worried, because they're operating on your brain and all that. That's going to be tough to deal with."

The WWE Hall of Famer praised his family for rallying around him during this difficult period, giving special recognition to his daughter Casey.

"I got my family helping me out. My daughter Casey's doing a great job of babysitting her dad. And I feel for her, because I'm a miserable bastard half the time."

Although his immediate priority remains his health, Ross is already thinking about returning to the commentary desk. While AEW's upcoming Redemption event may arrive too soon, he revealed that his goal is to be back in time for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium on August 30.

"I hope so. I'd love to do that. I have my sights set on the UK and Wembley. It's a big event, and it's a good trip. It's a nonstop flight, and I enjoy that opportunity. So that's kind of where I'm setting my sights."

Ross added that he plans to carefully manage his schedule moving forward to avoid overextending himself.

"Hopefully, if I don't overbook myself and I take my time and spread these appearances out a little bit, we're going to be doing good. I'm very respectful of my health and my time, and I'm excited to be a part of all these type events."

Despite the challenges he faces, Ross said fan interaction continues to motivate him to keep making appearances whenever possible.

"I know how many more of these I got in me, but as long as I can do it and represent, I'm going to do it, because it's fun to do. These appearances are fun to do. They make me feel better, and psychologically, it's just a win win."