Bayley's WWE Contract Nearing Expiration Amid AEW Interest

Bayley's future with WWE could become one of the biggest stories in wrestling over the coming months.
Following her loss to Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night's Main Event, Valkyria took another verbal shot at the former Women's Champion during a commercial break on Monday Night Raw, declaring, "I dropped a load of dead weight on Saturday when I ran Bayley out of here."
Away from the storyline, Fightful reports that Bayley has yet to agree to a new WWE contract. Her current deal is believed to expire before the end of 2026, although that timeline could be extended if injury time is added.
According to the report, AEW has been keeping a close eye on Bayley's contract situation for an extended period and is expected to pursue her aggressively if she becomes a free agent.
One wrestling agent told Fightful that Bayley would be wise to explore the open market, suggesting that her negotiations could help establish a benchmark for future contract talks involving other top WWE stars.
Fightful also notes that both WWE and AEW are expected to put forward lucrative multi-year, multi-million-dollar offers. Sources within AEW have reportedly discussed the possibility of bringing Bayley into the company for close to a year should she become available.
Bayley's contract and potential free agency have been a conversation in AEW for quite some time, with the company expected to be heavily interested and to make a play for her if she becomes available, @FightfulSelect has learned., Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 21, 2026
A number of sources had been discussing the… pic.twitter.com/Pv7vRtErjs
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