Mike Santana Makes Shocking Return to NXT, Confronts Tony D'Angelo

Mike Santana appears to have begun the next chapter of his career after making a surprise appearance on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

Throughout the show, Robert Stone was repeatedly shown on the phone teasing that a major arrival was imminent. That mystery was finally revealed after Tony D'Angelo defeated Naraku in the night's main event, when Santana emerged through the crowd to confront D'Angelo face to face. The broadcast ended with the two men locked in an intense staredown, strongly hinting that Santana could be Tony D'Angelo's next challenger.

Interestingly, WWE stopped short of officially introducing Santana. Commentary never referred to him by name, his entrance graphics did not identify him, and WWE's social media channels also avoided naming the former TNA World Champion.

Santana's arrival comes just weeks after his departure from TNA. He wrapped up his run at Slammiversary on June 28, where he lost the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth. Shortly after, Santana posted the cryptic date "7/15" on social media, leading many to believe it marked the expiration of his TNA contract.

Although this marks a major return, Santana is no stranger to NXT fans. During TNA's working relationship with WWE, he competed several times on the brand, including captaining his team to victory in the NXT vs. TNA Survivor Series elimination match at last year's NXT Showdown. Earlier this year, he also teamed with OTM to defeat Darkstate in a six-man tag team match at the MSG Theatre.

With Santana now back in NXT, all signs point to a collision course with Tony D'Angelo.