×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Mike Santana Makes Shocking Return to NXT, Confronts Tony D'Angelo

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2026
Mike Santana Makes Shocking Return to NXT, Confronts Tony D'Angelo

Mike Santana appears to have begun the next chapter of his career after making a surprise appearance on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

Throughout the show, Robert Stone was repeatedly shown on the phone teasing that a major arrival was imminent. That mystery was finally revealed after Tony D'Angelo defeated Naraku in the night's main event, when Santana emerged through the crowd to confront D'Angelo face to face. The broadcast ended with the two men locked in an intense staredown, strongly hinting that Santana could be Tony D'Angelo's next challenger.

Interestingly, WWE stopped short of officially introducing Santana. Commentary never referred to him by name, his entrance graphics did not identify him, and WWE's social media channels also avoided naming the former TNA World Champion.

Santana's arrival comes just weeks after his departure from TNA. He wrapped up his run at Slammiversary on June 28, where he lost the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth. Shortly after, Santana posted the cryptic date "7/15" on social media, leading many to believe it marked the expiration of his TNA contract.

Although this marks a major return, Santana is no stranger to NXT fans. During TNA's working relationship with WWE, he competed several times on the brand, including captaining his team to victory in the NXT vs. TNA Survivor Series elimination match at last year's NXT Showdown. Earlier this year, he also teamed with OTM to defeat Darkstate in a six-man tag team match at the MSG Theatre.

With Santana now back in NXT, all signs point to a collision course with Tony D'Angelo.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 30th 2026

#collision

WWE SummerSlam - Saturday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 1st 2026

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam ​- Sunday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 2nd 2026

#summerslam

AEW Dynamite - Grand Slam Mexico

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Aug. 5th 2026

#grand slam

AEW Collision

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Aug. 8th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement