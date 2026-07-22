AEW Star Confirmed For GCW Return This September

HOOK is heading back to GCW.

The promotion has officially announced that the AEW star will appear at GCW No Signal in the Hills Part 5 on September 12, 2026. The event will take place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, and will stream live on Triller TV+.

While HOOK's return has been confirmed, GCW has yet to reveal who he will face.

The appearance marks HOOK's third outing for the promotion after making an immediate impact during his previous run in June. He defeated Joey Janela at GCW Race Against Time on June 19 before challenging Atticus Cogar for the GCW World Championship one week later at GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted 2026. That title match ended in a no contest.

Outside of GCW, HOOK remains active with AEW. His latest appearance came at AEW Brawl in the Ballpark, where he teamed with Komander against Top Flight's Dante Martin and Darius Martin. He has also competed in several recent Ring of Honor matches.