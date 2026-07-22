Myles Borne Defends NXT North American Title Next Week As New Matches Confirmed

Several new matches have been made official for next week's episode of WWE NXT, including a championship bout featuring NXT North American Champion Myles Borne.

Borne earned himself a busy schedule after approaching Robert Stone backstage alongside Tavion Heights to ask for an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity. Stone agreed, but only under one condition. Borne would first have to put his North American Championship on the line against Kam Hendrix, who had been trying to avoid a confrontation with Mason Rook earlier in the night.

Stone announced that if Borne successfully retains against Hendrix next week, he and Heights will receive an NXT Tag Team Championship match the following week.

Elsewhere, Shiloh Hill secured another chance to face Tristan Angels. After receiving a replacement tooth from Danhausen earlier in the show, Hill confronted Stone in his office and demanded a rematch. Speaking in a serious tone, Hill warned that "the fog was coming in." Once Stone made the match official, Hill instantly returned to his usual upbeat self and helped himself to the KFC Popcorn Chicken sitting on Stone's desk.

Also confirmed for next week's show, OTM will take on Birthright, while Lizzy Rain faces Izzi Dame after Rain's interference during the match between Niko Vance and Shawn Spears.

Confirmed for WWE NXT on July 28: