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NXT Underground Match Confirmed For Women’s Title On August 4

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2026
NXT Underground Match Confirmed For Women’s Title On August 4

The next challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship is officially locked in, and it will take place under one of the brand’s most dangerous stipulations.

During this week's episode of NXT, Kendal Grey and Lola Vice agreed to face each other in an NXT Underground match on the August 4 edition of the show. Commentary emphasized that Vice enters the bout with a perfect record in Underground competition, having never been defeated under the stipulation.

Vice secured her championship opportunity last week by defeating Kelani Jordan and Kali Armstrong in a Triple Threat Match to become the number one contender. She is now looking to reclaim the title she lost to Grey at The Great American Bash, the first WWE Premium Live Event broadcast on The CW.

The two met face-to-face on Tuesday's show, with Grey congratulating Vice on earning another shot at the championship. Vice reflected on how difficult the journey to the NXT Women's Title had been before making a bold claim. While acknowledging that Grey had already proven she could beat her in a traditional wrestling match, Vice insisted she could not beat her in a fight.

That led Vice to issue the challenge for an NXT Underground match, which Grey immediately accepted, making their title clash official for August 4.

The most recent NXT Underground contest took place at NXT Vengeance Day on March 7, where Vice defeated Kelani Jordan.

What do you think? Can Kendal Grey overcome Lola Vice in an NXT Underground match, or will Vice's undefeated streak under the stipulation lead to a new champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

 

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