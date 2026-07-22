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WWE Raw Viewership Holds Steady Despite Slight Dip In Global Audience

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2026
WWE Raw Viewership Holds Steady Despite Slight Dip In Global Audience

WWE Raw delivered another strong week on Netflix, with the July 13, 2026 episode posting only a slight decline in global viewership while maintaining its position among the platform's top performing shows.

According to Tudum, Raw recorded 2.4 million global views, down just 4% from the 2.5 million views generated by the July 6 episode. Despite the small drop, the show remained No. 6 globally for the second consecutive week.

In the United States, Raw slipped one place in the weekly rankings, moving from No. 4 to No. 5.

Looking back one year, the July 14, 2025 edition of Raw drew 2.5 million global views, meaning this year's comparable episode was also down 4% year over year. While overall views dipped slightly, Raw actually improved its standing in Netflix's rankings, climbing from No. 9 globally in 2025 to No. 6 in 2026. In the U.S., the show also improved, rising from No. 7 last year to No. 5 this year.

 

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