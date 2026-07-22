WWE Raw Viewership Holds Steady Despite Slight Dip In Global Audience

WWE Raw delivered another strong week on Netflix, with the July 13, 2026 episode posting only a slight decline in global viewership while maintaining its position among the platform's top performing shows.

According to Tudum, Raw recorded 2.4 million global views, down just 4% from the 2.5 million views generated by the July 6 episode. Despite the small drop, the show remained No. 6 globally for the second consecutive week.

In the United States, Raw slipped one place in the weekly rankings, moving from No. 4 to No. 5.

Looking back one year, the July 14, 2025 edition of Raw drew 2.5 million global views, meaning this year's comparable episode was also down 4% year over year. While overall views dipped slightly, Raw actually improved its standing in Netflix's rankings, climbing from No. 9 globally in 2025 to No. 6 in 2026. In the U.S., the show also improved, rising from No. 7 last year to No. 5 this year.