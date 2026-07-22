Logan Paul Pitches Conor McGregor WWE Match While Admitting Paddy Pimblett Is a Different Beast

Logan Paul has already floated the idea of bringing Conor McGregor to WWE, but he is far less eager about the possibility of facing Paddy Pimblett in a real fight.

Speaking during a live edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast at Fanatics Fest alongside former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley, Paul discussed the futures of both McGregor and Pimblett, offering very different opinions on each man.

The conversation first turned to McGregor following his latest UFC setback. While O'Malley remained convinced the former two division UFC champion would eventually return to the Octagon, Paul questioned whether another comeback was realistic after such a lengthy spell away from competition.

According to Paul, McGregor has become more of an entertainer than an active fighter, making WWE the perfect next destination. He even revealed he wasted no time pitching the idea directly to WWE management.

"I'll be honest with you. I texted my boss after Conor lost. I was like, 'Bro, Conor's cooked. Do something with it. Make a bag. Let me fight him. Big WWE star versus big WWE star, because that's what he is now.'"

Paul added that his boss shared the same doubts about McGregor returning to MMA.

"He said he thinks he's done."

Despite O'Malley insisting McGregor still has another fight left, Paul remained unconvinced.

"Are you sure, my guy? Are you sure? I don't know, Sean. I don't know. He's on that knee now."

While Paul was happy to entertain the idea of facing McGregor inside a WWE ring, his tone changed completely when Paddy Pimblett's name came up.

The discussion referenced Pimblett's previous warning that he would rip Paul's knee apart if they ever fought in the UFC. Rather than dismissing the threat, Paul admitted watching Pimblett submit Benoît Saint Denis made him take those comments seriously.

"I believe him. I think he would. We saw him do it to an elite fighter, bro."

Asked what would happen if they met inside the Octagon, Paul initially joked about giving both men a haircut before acknowledging just how dangerous Pimblett has become.

"First things first, give us both a haircut. I think if we started off with a nice trim."

He then praised Pimblett's recent performances.

"I've said a lot of sh*t, and then I saw him choke out Benoît Saint Denis. I was just like, 'Damn.' That was so impressive, wildly impressive. That dude's a killer. He's on a four fight win streak. He's fought the best guys."

Paul believes the biggest obstacle to any fight with Pimblett is not fear, but WWE itself.

"I don't think WWE will let me fight anyone."

With Paul now one of WWE's biggest crossover attractions, the company may be reluctant to risk one of its top stars competing in a legitimate MMA bout against an elite UFC lightweight. A WWE showdown with McGregor may be far more realistic than a trip into the Octagon against Pimblett.