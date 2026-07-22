Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Isn't Cutting Back On Championship Matches

Tony Khan believes championships are one of the key ingredients that make AEW stand out, and despite ongoing criticism that the company has too many titles, he has no intention of changing course.

Speaking with Yahoo Finance, the AEW President reflected on what differentiates AEW from other wrestling promotions as the company celebrates its seventh year. Khan pointed to the talent on the roster, the emphasis on in ring competition, and the importance of making every major match feel meaningful.

Khan was also asked about AEW's large collection of championships, a topic that has regularly sparked debate among fans. While acknowledging the company features plenty of titleholders and championship bouts, he argued that AEW's weekly output justifies the number of belts.

“That’s a great question. I say AEW is where the best wrestle, and I really do believe it. I think we have the best roster of wrestlers, and we’re very focused on that.

“We make sure that all of our pay-per-views are action-packed. I try to pack as many great rivalries in as we can. We have a lot of title fights, too.

“We do have a lot of great title fights, and we have a lot of great champions because we have four hours of television. When you have four hours, 52 weeks a year, you’re doing 104 episodes. You want to have great champions, great stakes and great fights.

“Across the women and men, we have a lot of great champions and championships. But believe me, when you look at how many people are in my locker room and how many great wrestlers there are, the truth is there are so many of them who are clamoring and hungry for championships.

“The wrestlers would say they want more, but there are a lot of champions and championship fights. I think that’s what makes it exciting.”

To reinforce his point, Khan highlighted AEW's recent programming. He noted that Beach Break featured several championship matches and title changes before Collision continued that trend just days later. While Beach Break generated significant buzz, Khan stressed that every episode receives the same level of focus behind the scenes.

“We had three great championship fights on the show Saturday. Wednesday’s show, Beach Break, was the most-watched show in a long time, and I’m very proud of it. It’s a show I think people will remember 20 years from now because of the great fights we had.

“Saturday’s show may not be a show they talk about 20 years from now, but it was a fantastic show, and there are matches people will remember for a long time. I think all of our shows are important, and I wanted to put just as much attention into that one, even though it didn’t necessarily have all the hype and advertisements around it.

“Every show is important. Just as an example, we had multiple championship fights on each show last week and multiple championship changes. That’s part of what makes it exciting every week, to come and see the best wrestlers fighting for high stakes.”