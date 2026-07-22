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Vince McMahon's AEW Criticism Unexpectedly Created One Of AEW's Biggest Events

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2026
Vince McMahon's AEW Criticism Unexpectedly Created One Of AEW's Biggest Events

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that one of the company's signature events owes its name to an unexpected source: former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Speaking during an interview with Yahoo Finance, Khan reflected on AEW's recent television success, noting that the July 2024 Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite previously held the company's modern TBS viewership record before it was surpassed by the Beach Break special featuring Kenny Omega versus MJF.

When the interviewer complimented the Blood and Guts branding, Khan explained that the name actually originated from a remark McMahon made while attempting to distinguish WWE from AEW's more hard hitting style.

During a WWE investor call, McMahon famously referred to AEW by saying, "We're not like those blood and guts guys."

Khan immediately saw an opportunity.

"The name actually comes from taking something and twisting it around because Vince McMahon, on an investor call, said, 'We're not like those blood and guts guys.'

"At that point, I said, 'We have to use that. They have to use that. That's such a great quote.' So Vince actually named it."

AEW soon adopted Blood and Guts as the official name for its annual two ring steel cage match, inspired by the classic WarGames concept. What began as a dismissive comment from McMahon has since become one of Dynamite's most recognizable annual television specials and a key part of AEW's identity.

Rather than shy away from the criticism, Khan embraced it, transforming McMahon's remark into one of AEW's strongest pieces of branding.

 

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