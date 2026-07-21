Vince McMahon WWE Comeback Speculation Grows Following Lawsuit Update

With Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE now set to move into private arbitration, speculation has already begun over whether the former WWE Chairman could one day reappear in the company.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of McMahon resurfacing in WWE, although he stressed he does not expect McMahon to return in any position with real authority.

Meltzer explained that while a comeback would not completely surprise him, he believes WWE's current leadership structure makes it highly unlikely McMahon would regain any decision making role.

"It wouldn't shock me. I don't know that I would expect it. I cannot imagine he would be put in charge of anything. It's not like they're going to have him replace [WWE President] Nick Khan calling the shots. He certainly isn't going to replace Paul Levesque [Triple H] doing the booking. There's no way they can go to that card. That's not going to happen. But the idea of bringing him in in a figurehead position, trotting him out every now and then... like I said, it wouldn't shock me at all."

Meltzer also pointed out that, despite McMahon's controversial exit, a surprise appearance would almost certainly generate a huge reaction from the audience.

"The funny part is that if he came out as a surprise on a TV show, it'd be this giant reaction. That's just the reality of the situation."

He reiterated that he has no inside knowledge suggesting such a return is planned, adding that WWE's current executives have little reason to hand back any meaningful influence.

"So, I'm not saying it'll happen. I don't know. I cannot imagine him being put in a position of any real decision making power, though. That I couldn't see."

Meltzer continued by highlighting the strength of WWE's current leadership under TKO, arguing that executives Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, Nick Khan, and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque have firmly established themselves.

"[Mark] Shapiro and [Ari] Emanuel aren't going to give up the power they have in that regard. They're not going to replace Nick Khan. Nick Khan has gotten very, very powerful and very, very successful."

"They're not going to replace Levesque, I don't think. Not with Vince anyway. I don't think they're going to replace him anyway because they haven't trained anyone for that position. I mean, who's out there that they would trust in that position?"

Although the lawsuit's move to arbitration has reignited discussion surrounding McMahon's future, there remains no indication that he is set for any official return to WWE.