Stone Cold Steve Austin Scores Off-Road Racing Victory Despite Mid-Race Scare

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin added another victory to his growing off-road racing résumé over the weekend, overcoming mechanical issues and a dangerous moment on the track to claim a class win.

Austin competed in the Night Vision 250 in Fallon, Nevada, driving for his own Broken Skull Racing team. The WWE legend finished first in the Stock Mod division, beating the other two entrants in his class, while placing 13th overall in a field of 36 competitors with a time of 5:46:25.

The victory came despite a challenging race. Austin revealed his team qualified eighth and started strongly before problems forced them to ease off the pace in an effort to reach the finish.

"We qualified 8th and were running really good for almost a lap when some issues came up. We ran most of the race at a conservative pace to cross the finish line and get podium points. I was surprised we won our class. We looked at the car last night and are working on the fix for the next race in 5 weeks."

One of the biggest scares came when a massive rock was launched into the middle of the course. Austin said it was the kind of obstacle capable of destroying the front end of the vehicle, but he managed to drive straight over it and continue.

"Midway thru the race a huge rock was kicked out in the middle of the course. We had just dodged a previous rock and this was a race ending situation as this was the kind of rock that would rip a complete front corner off the car. I squared up and went right over the top of it. The impact rattled the skeletons of both myself and my co driver. The front bumper and skid plate built by @teixeiratech took most of the damage and protected the car for the most part. The H2 shot up in the air, came back down, and we kept going. That could have easily taken us out of the race. But we got by, and promptly marked it as a DANGER for the next few laps. I did not want to hit that sucker again…"

Austin has become heavily involved in off-road racing in recent years and regularly competes in Vorra Off-Road Racing events. Earlier this year, he also won his class at the Prospector 250, racing a Kawasaki-backed vehicle carrying his iconic "316" number.

Although Austin appeared at WWE World during WrestleMania weekend, he did not make an appearance at WrestleMania 42. His most recent WWE television appearance came at WrestleMania 41, where he announced the attendance for night two. He was also unable to appear on the Raw 3:16 Day special due to preparations for an off-road race.

At 61 years old, Austin has not wrestled since defeating Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. While he has previously said he believes he is physically capable of another match, the WWE icon has repeatedly expressed doubt that he will ever step back inside the ring.