WWE SummerSlam Tryout List Grows With MLW Champion, American Gladiators Star, And More

WWE's upcoming SummerSlam week tryout in Minneapolis continues to attract talent from across the wrestling world and beyond, with several more names confirming they have been invited to attend.

Among the latest invitees is Josh Bishop, who currently competes in MLW. Bishop is one half of the reigning MLW Tag Team Champions alongside Donovan Dijak. He stepped into The Skyscrapers following Baron Corbin's return to WWE, replacing Corbin, who had briefly competed outside WWE under the name Bishop Dyer. The Ohio native first made his name on the independent scene with Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW).

Also confirming her invitation is Jessica Roden, better known as J-Rod, who wrestles for OVW. Outside of professional wrestling, Roden recently appeared on Amazon's reboot of American Gladiators, where she competed under the name "Supernova."

The revival of American Gladiators featured several familiar wrestling personalities. The Miz served as host, while the cast included Wardlow, Kamille, Jessie Godderz, former WWE star Rick Boogs, and J-Rod herself.

Another wrestler to announce a SummerSlam tryout invitation is Josiah Jean from Reality of Wrestling. The Houston native, who has previously appeared in enhancement matches for ROH, shared the news on social media and thanked Booker T and Sharmell for helping him reach the opportunity.

Jean wrote:

"Here we go! I've been invited to the WWE SummerSlam tryout!! I want to thank my team and my coaches @realityofwrestling. Thank you to @bookertfivex and @realsharmell for preparing for this moment.

This is the biggest step forward to fulfilling a dream I've always believed in for me. For every mountain I've felt I've climbed it's still only the beginning. Onward and upward, The Rocket is in the sky!!"

The latest announcements add to a growing list of hopefuls looking to impress WWE officials during the SummerSlam week scouting sessions, with opportunities potentially leading to future contracts with the company.