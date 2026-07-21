Latest Backstage Details Emerge On Former TNA Stars

Several former TNA names continue to generate interest following their departures from the company, with new reports providing updates on Sami Callihan, Sinner & Saint, and Steve Maclin.

According to Fightful Select, expanding on an earlier report from Bodyslam.net, Sami Callihan has quietly been working behind the scenes in AEW. The report states that Callihan has been assisting on the production side of the company in what is currently considered a trial arrangement, with the possibility of a more permanent role if all goes well.

Callihan's backstage experience makes him a logical fit for the position. After stepping away from active competition in 2025, he transitioned into a behind the scenes role in TNA, where he served as a producer, agent, and also contributed to the company's merchandise and marketing efforts. His run came to an end earlier this year when TNA reduced its workforce. At the time, Callihan admitted he believed he was about to be offered a creative position before instead learning he had been released.

Fightful Select also provided additional information regarding the recent departures of Sinner & Saint. The tag team of Travis Williams and Judas Icarus were released last week after requesting their exits, with TNA reportedly approving the requests.

Sources within TNA told Fightful Select that both Williams and Icarus were highly regarded backstage, and many were surprised they were not given a greater opportunity to showcase themselves on television.

The duo debuted for TNA in 2024 before joining the Northern Armory alongside Josh Alexander and later Eric Young. Their time in the faction ended when the group split in September last year. Prior to joining TNA, Sinner & Saint established themselves as one of the independent scene's standout teams through promotions including Prestige Wrestling, DEFY Wrestling, and DPW.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select reports that Steve Maclin has had at least some early communication with AEW since his own departure from TNA. While discussions have reportedly taken place, there is currently no indication that an agreement is imminent or that negotiations have advanced beyond preliminary contact.