Tom Brady Reportedly Discussing WWE Appearance as Logan Paul Rivalry Continues

Tom Brady could be edging closer to a WWE appearance, with a new report suggesting discussions are taking place that may eventually see the NFL icon share the ring with Logan Paul.

According to TMZ Sports, WWE and the seven time Super Bowl champion have been in talks about a potential role. While nothing has been finalized, and it remains uncertain what Brady would be prepared to do inside the ring at 48 years old, the possibility of an on screen confrontation with Paul has reportedly been explored.

Brady recently hinted that he would welcome the opportunity during a live recording of Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast at Fanatics Fest. Speaking to the audience, he admitted he has been waiting for WWE President Nick Khan to bring him into the company.

"I need to get an invite. I've been waiting for Nick Khan to come up with some storyline for me to get in the mix," Brady said.

Referencing former teammate Rob Gronkowski's WWE appearances and Logan Paul's success in the company, Brady added:

"I think I could get in there for at least one match, right?"

He also revealed he already knows what type of character he would portray.

"I've always been a bad guy," Brady explained. "When you go on the road and you've had some success in the NFL, they don't like you."

Brady's rivalry with Paul has steadily escalated throughout 2026. It began after Paul claimed on his Impaulsive podcast that competing in WWE required athleticism on par with playing in the NFL, a remark Brady dismissed as "cute."

The pair later found themselves on opposing teams during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic before tensions boiled over at Fanatics Fest. After Paul took several shots at Brady during an on stage segment, Brady responded by taking a swing at him. The following day, Brady added another chapter to the rivalry when he flipped Paul off during the FIFA World Cup Final.

Should the discussions result in a WWE appearance, there is already a notable business connection between the two sides. Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders alongside Ari Emanuel, the CEO and Chair of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE.

At this stage, neither Brady nor WWE has officially confirmed that an appearance is in the works.