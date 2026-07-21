Seth Rollins Says He Still Hasn't Truly Headlined WrestleMania

Seth Rollins may have ended WrestleMania on three separate occasions, but the former World Heavyweight Champion believes he still has one major career goal left to accomplish.

During season three of WWE Unreal on Netflix, which offers a behind the scenes look at WWE creative, Rollins reflected on what he considers to be the one WrestleMania achievement still missing from his résumé. Although he famously cashed in Money in the Bank during the main event of WrestleMania 31 and later closed night one of both WrestleMania 40 and WrestleMania 41, Rollins said those moments are different from leading the final night of the event.

"In my opinion, I haven’t properly main evented WrestleMania. A couple of night ones and the cash-in, yada yada," Rollins said. "But for me, being on the marquee and headlining night two, having that is something I’ve always wanted."

Rollins admitted he felt WrestleMania 42 was finally going to provide that opportunity before a serious shoulder injury changed everything.

"I do feel like [WrestleMania 42] was probably the year for it. To know that it’s probably out the window, it’s really difficult to wrap my head around," Rollins said.

The injury occurred at Crown Jewel in October 2025 during his match against Cody Rhodes, when Rollins suffered the damage while delivering the coast to coast headbutt that ended the bout. The setback forced him to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship and sidelined him until making his return at Elimination Chamber.

Without Rollins, WrestleMania 42 night two was headlined by Roman Reigns defeating CM Punk to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, while Rollins instead competed against Gunther earlier on the card.

Now fully recovered, Rollins has worked his way back into championship contention. At SummerSlam, he will challenge Roman Reigns for the very World Heavyweight Championship he never lost inside the ring, looking to continue his comeback and perhaps position himself for the WrestleMania night two main event he still believes has eluded him.