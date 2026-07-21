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Triple H Believes Liv Morgan Is Becoming One of WWE's Greatest Female Stars

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 21, 2026
Triple H Believes Liv Morgan Is Becoming One of WWE's Greatest Female Stars

Triple H has made it clear that he believes Liv Morgan is on course to cementing her place among the greatest female performers WWE has ever produced.

The comments feature in season three of WWE Unreal on Netflix, which offers fans an inside look at WWE's creative process and behind the scenes decision making. Reflecting on Morgan's evolution into one of the company's leading stars, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H suggested her rise is far from over.

"To me, now Liv is on a trajectory to being one of the biggest female stars we’ve ever had," Triple H said.

The documentary also includes a backstage conversation between Triple H and Morgan, where he praised her ability to elevate anyone she shares the ring with.

"You’re a Ring General now," Triple H told her. "I feel like I can put you in there with anybody, you can get the best out of them. That’s an art form."

The glowing endorsement comes after a career defining run for Morgan. Already a two time Women's World Champion, she reached another milestone earlier this year by winning the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble in Riyadh. After finishing as runner up on two previous occasions, Morgan outlasted 29 other competitors to secure the victory, even eliminating her Judgment Day ally Raquel Rodriguez during the match.

Outside the squared circle, Morgan has continued expanding her profile. She recently recorded her own entrance music and released a music video for her single Trouble, further showcasing her ambitions beyond wrestling. Triple H's latest comments underline WWE's confidence that Morgan has all the tools to become one of the company's defining stars.

 

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