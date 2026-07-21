Triple H Believes Bron Breakker Can Surpass the Steiner Legacy

Bron Breakker has all the tools to become one of WWE's biggest stars, but according to Triple H, the key to his long term success is ensuring he builds a legacy of his own rather than simply following in his family's footsteps.

During the third season of WWE Unreal on Netflix, which offers fans a behind the scenes look at WWE's creative process, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H opened up about Breakker's enormous potential. While acknowledging Breakker's impressive wrestling pedigree as the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, Triple H stressed that his future should extend far beyond the famous Steiner name.

"Smart, young, hungry, driven, coachable. Athletically has all the gifts," Triple H said. "The challenge for Bron is don't become just the next Steiner. You have an opportunity to be so much more."

Triple H pointed to two of WWE's biggest success stories as examples of performers who honored their family history while forging their own identities.

"Much like The Rock was so much bigger than Rocky Johnson. Much like Roman Reigns is so much bigger than Sika," Triple H explained. "Those talent didn't lean on the past. They, in their own way, paid tribute to it while creating their own lane. You really don't wanna be the next Steiner. You want to be the first Bron Breakker."

The WWE executive also admitted that publicly labeling someone as the company's future can often create unrealistic expectations.

"One of the things that I hate doing, but it's sort of inevitable, is when you say like, oh, this guy's the future. It's like the kiss of death," Triple H said. "It's so hard to measure up to that, but the great ones find a way."

Breakker has rapidly become one of WWE's fastest rising stars, already capturing the Intercontinental Championship twice and establishing himself as a key member of Paul Heyman's alliance. With Triple H clearly viewing him as a cornerstone of WWE's future, the company appears determined to help Breakker create a legacy that stands alongside, rather than beneath, the legendary Steiner family name.