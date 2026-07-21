Triple H Labels Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar a Potential WWE Money Match

With Brock Lesnar set to face Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell at WWE SummerSlam, new footage from the third season of WWE Unreal has shed light on just how highly WWE's leadership views the blockbuster encounter and Femi's future within the company.

The Netflix documentary, which provides behind the scenes access to WWE's creative process, features Chief Content Officer Triple H discussing why he believes the match has all the ingredients to become one of WWE's biggest attractions.

Speaking about the pairing, Triple H made it clear he sees enormous potential in the showdown.

"Oba Femi versus Brock Lesnar is money. If we played our cards correctly, we could have something white hot," Triple H said. "There's not a lot of real estate on WrestleMania, but Oba is the most legitimate bad motherfuer that has walked through the door in a while. They're already going holy sh him against Brock Lesnar."

Paul Heyman also spoke glowingly about the reigning powerhouse, drawing comparisons between Femi and one of WWE's biggest modern era stars, Roman Reigns.

"He reminds me so much of Roman, because when you speak to him, he's very measured. He processes quickly, and he understands his youth is an asset," Heyman said.

Triple H echoed those sentiments, praising the maturity Femi has shown despite being only 28 years old.

"He comes across as a grown, mature adult," Triple H said.

The conversation also explored how the WWE Universe might react to the match, with Triple H suggesting that fan allegiances may not even matter because the spectacle of seeing Lesnar and Femi collide is enough to sell the contest.

"That's one of those ones where I almost wonder, do they care?" Triple H said. "He's going to be the guy that comes in, looks like he can beat Brock. I don't know that it matters who they're cheering for. I don't think it makes a difference. That could be a big marquee fresh match."

The comments offer another indication that WWE views Femi as one of the company's brightest long term prospects, with his SummerSlam clash against Lesnar representing the biggest opportunity of his career to date.

Triple H inside the WWE writer’s room: “Oba Femi is the most legitimate, bad motherf--ker that has walked through the door in a while.” 😮‍💨



The highest of praise for The Ruler 🔥



📺 WWE: Unreal Season 3 is now playing. pic.twitter.com/toLAKEdEXY , Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) July 21, 2026

What do you think of Triple H and Paul Heyman's praise for Oba Femi? Do you see him becoming WWE's next breakout megastar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.