Vince McMahon and Janel Grant Lawsuit Set to Move to Private Arbitration

The legal dispute involving former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former employee Janel Grant is set to leave the courtroom after the parties reached an agreement to resolve the matter through private arbitration.

Grant originally filed her lawsuit against McMahon and WWE in January 2024, alleging sexual trafficking and other claims. While the case had remained active in court, a significant development emerged in June 2026 when both sides jointly requested that a scheduled court hearing be postponed as discussions over arbitration continued.

That process has now been finalized.

According to a joint status report filed with the court, Grant, McMahon, and WWE have agreed to arbitrate the dispute. As part of the agreement, the lawsuit will be voluntarily dismissed within the next five business days, though both sides will retain the right to continue pursuing their respective claims and defenses through private arbitration.

Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, stated in the filing:

"Pursuant to the Court's July 13, 2026 order, ECF No. 151, Plaintiff Janel Grant, Defendant World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC, and Defendant Vincent K. McMahon (together, the "Parties") jointly report that the Parties have executed an agreement to arbitrate their dispute. Pursuant to that agreement, within five business days, Plaintiff shall execute and cause to be filed a Stipulation of Voluntary Dismissal with Prejudice causing the action to be dismissed in its entirety, as to both remaining defendants, but without prejudice to the Parties' rights to pursue their claims and defenses in arbitration."

The lawsuit has been one of the most closely watched legal matters involving WWE. McMahon previously argued that the dispute should be handled through arbitration based on a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2022. Grant's legal team had opposed that request, contending the agreement was signed under duress.

The reason behind Grant's decision to now proceed with arbitration has not been publicly disclosed.