Janel Grant, Vince McMahon & WWE agree to arbitration in writing, Grant to file for dismissal of suit

Janel Grant, WWE and Vince McMahon Agree to Move Civil Lawsuit to Arbitration

Janel Grant's high-profile civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE is set to leave federal court after all parties agreed to resolve the dispute through arbitration.

According to a Joint Status Report filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Grant, Vince McMahon, and World Wrestling Entertainment have executed a written agreement to arbitrate the claims stemming from Grant's 2024 lawsuit, which alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

As part of the agreement, Grant will file a Stipulation of Voluntary Dismissal with Prejudice within five business days, permanently dismissing the federal lawsuit against both remaining defendants. While the court case itself would be closed and unable to be refiled, the dismissal does not prevent the parties from pursuing their respective claims and defenses in private arbitration.

The joint filing states:

"The Parties have executed an agreement to arbitrate their dispute... Plaintiff shall execute and cause to be filed a Stipulation of Voluntary Dismissal with Prejudice causing the action to be dismissed in its entirety... but without prejudice to the Parties' rights to pursue their claims and defenses in arbitration."

Before the case officially transitions out of federal court, the agreement must still receive approval from the presiding judge. If approved, the lawsuit will be dismissed, and any further proceedings will take place through confidential arbitration rather than in open court.

Grant originally filed the lawsuit in January 2024, accusing McMahon and WWE of multiple serious offenses, including sexual assault and trafficking. McMahon has consistently denied the allegations, while WWE has previously stated it takes such claims seriously and has cooperated with the legal process.

The move to arbitration marks a significant procedural development in one of the most closely watched legal cases involving WWE and its former longtime chairman.