WWE Monday Night Raw Full Results - July 20th, 2026

Monday Night RAW delivered a chaotic night on the road to SummerSlam, featuring shifting alliances, surprise confrontations, and a dominant main event victory for Jacob Fatu. Seth Rollins found himself approached by an unlikely ally in Solo Sikoa, while Chad Gable and Penta shocked Ethan Page and Rusev. Elsewhere, Danhausen's ongoing issues with Judgment Day escalated, Joe Hendry picked up a controversial victory, and The Bloodline closed the show standing tall.

The Vision Defeats Dragon Lee & Je'Von Evans

RAW opened with an explosive tag team contest as Austin Theory and Bron Breakker, accompanied by Logan Paul and Maxxine Dupri, battled Dragon Lee and Je'Von Evans.

Lee and Evans came out flying before the opening bell, but The Vision eventually took control behind Breakker's overwhelming power. Despite Evans putting together an impressive comeback that included wiping out Breakker through the barricade and nearly pinning Theory, outside interference once again proved decisive.

Logan Paul distracted the referee, allowing Maxxine Dupri and Breakker to assist Theory. Breakker then tagged in, flattened Dragon Lee with a devastating Spear, and secured the victory.

Following the match, Otis and Akira Tozawa attempted to even the odds against The Vision. While Otis initially dominated Theory and Breakker, Breakker's second Spear of the night turned the tide as The Vision left Alpha Academy laid out before celebrating in the ring.

Danhausen's Money Problems Continue

Backstage, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Liv Morgan confronted Danhausen over the money they claimed he owed them.

Danhausen later brought a briefcase to the ring, teasing that he would rather give the money to the WWE Universe than Judgment Day. Before he could do anything, Judgment Day attacked him until Joe Hendry made the save.

The celebration didn't last long, however, as Liv Morgan escaped with the briefcase. Moments later backstage, Adam Pearce discovered the briefcase was filled with fake money after McDonagh threw it into Oba Femi, leading Pearce to book McDonagh against the NXT Champion.

Oba Femi Crushes JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh barely had time to prepare before being forced into action against Oba Femi.

Despite attempting an early assault, McDonagh was completely overwhelmed by Femi's power. After tossing McDonagh around the ring with ease, Femi connected with the Fall From Grace to score an emphatic victory in just minutes.

Solo Sikoa Offers Seth Rollins An Alliance

One of the night's biggest talking segments featured Solo Sikoa confronting Seth Rollins.

Sikoa admitted that Roman Reigns would not come alone at SummerSlam and warned Rollins that The Bloodline would overwhelm him. He offered to watch Rollins' back during their SummerSlam showdown, reminding Rollins that he once helped Cody Rhodes defeat Reigns.

Rollins refused to commit, saying he needed time to think.

Before the conversation could continue, Jacob Fatu stormed to the ring, forcing Solo to retreat. As Fatu watched Sikoa leave, Rollins blindsided him with a superkick before walking away laughing.

Chad Gable & Penta Defeat Ethan Page & Rusev

Chad Gable and Penta overcame the powerhouse duo of Ethan Page and Rusev in one of the night's most competitive matches.

Page and Rusev dominated early by isolating Penta, but the momentum shifted once Gable entered the match. The Olympian unloaded with German suplexes and nearly scored the victory after an Angle Slam.

The closing sequence saw Penta neutralize Page with a Mexican Destroyer while Gable trapped Rusev in an ankle lock. Unable to escape, Rusev submitted, giving Gable and Penta an impressive victory before the two celebrated together after the match.

Rollins Tries To Get Under Jacob Fatu's Skin

Later backstage, Seth Rollins attempted to play mind games with Jacob Fatu.

Rollins questioned whether defeating Roman Reigns at SummerSlam would mean Fatu would also have to answer to him.

Fatu quickly shut down the idea, promising that if Reigns left anything of Rollins after SummerSlam, he would finish the job himself.

Paul Heyman Sends A Message To Oba Femi

In a pre-recorded promo, Paul Heyman warned Oba Femi that he would be unable to defeat Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell, continuing the growing rivalry between the dominant champion and "The Beast."

Joe Hendry Defeats Dominik Mysterio

Joe Hendry picked up a controversial victory over Dominik Mysterio thanks to unexpected assistance from Danhausen and Iyo Sky.

Liv Morgan repeatedly interfered throughout the match, distracting Hendry and allowing Dominik to stay in control. Danhausen attempted to even the odds before Iyo Sky arrived to attack Morgan at ringside.

While the referee focused on the chaos involving Sky and Morgan, Danhausen delivered the Triple D to Dominik. Hendry immediately capitalized, pinning Mysterio for the victory.

LA Knight Calls Out Everyone Before Main Event

Before facing Jacob Fatu, LA Knight addressed the SummerSlam six-man tag team match.

Knight questioned Solo Sikoa's motives for offering help to Seth Rollins and made it clear he still didn't trust the former Bloodline leader. He also took verbal shots at Roman Reigns before declaring he intended to send Jacob Fatu "back to factory settings."

Jacob Fatu Defeats LA Knight In Chaotic Main Event

RAW concluded with an outstanding main event between Jacob Fatu and LA Knight.

The two stars battled both inside and outside the ring, trading heavy strikes while repeatedly using the barricades, steel steps and announce table throughout the physical contest.

After surviving Knight's BFT, interference quickly took over. Jimmy Uso distracted the referee while Solo Sikoa attacked from the crowd. Jacob Fatu wiped out Solo with a spectacular dive before the action became complete chaos.

Royce Keys neutralized Jimmy Uso, only for Jey Uso to arrive and attack Keys. Amid the confusion, Knight briefly regained momentum, but Fatu responded with a thunderous superkick, a Samoan Drop and a picture-perfect moonsault to score the decisive victory.

The Bloodline Ends RAW Standing Tall

The post-match chaos continued as Solo Sikoa resumed attacking Jacob Fatu before The Usos evened the odds. Royce Keys entered the fight and briefly stood tall until The Usos connected with 1-D.

Fatu then returned to dismantle LA Knight as the reunited Bloodline trio stood over the fallen Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys. RAW ended with Jacob Fatu and The Usos delivering the Bloodline acknowledgement salute, sending a powerful message just weeks before SummerSlam.