Original ECW Star Paul Bykow (The Equalizer) Passes Away

Former ECW star Paul Bykow, best known to wrestling fans as The Equalizer, has died.



The news was first reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, although no further details regarding his passing have been released at this time.

Independent wrestler Tony Chini paid tribute to Bykow on social media, reflecting on their friendship and the impact the veteran had on those around him.

“He always had incredible stories and loved sharing them. I'm so grateful Noah introduced us. Last month, I finally got to tell him how much it meant that I grew up watching him, then later became his friend and even shared the ring with him. He always wanted to help people. He'd always laugh about how @housekatcalledfran slapped him so hard in their match and how happy he was about it. R.I.P. to The Equalizer. You will be so missed. I wish we got to watch those tapes together. Spend more time with people.

“Also a few years back I helped Pauly take some of his matches he had on CD’s and put them on a YouTube channel. Watch a match or a promo for him today.”

Bykow was a member of the original Extreme Championship Wrestling roster, competing under the ring name The Equalizer during the promotion's early years. He became a familiar face to ECW fans and remained respected throughout the independent wrestling scene long after his time with the company.

Everyone at WNS sends their condolences to Paul Bykow's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.