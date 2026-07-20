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CM Punk Says Cody Rhodes Is Paranoid Ahead Of SummerSlam Clash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2026
CM Punk Says Cody Rhodes Is Paranoid Ahead Of SummerSlam Clash

Tensions between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes continued to escalate during the SummerSlam 2026 Kickoff event, with Punk insisting that Rhodes is convinced history is about to repeat itself.

The friction stems from Saturday Night's Main Event, where Punk and Rhodes teamed up to defeat Gunther and Sami Zayn after the surprise return of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who interfered in the match. Following the victory, Punk accidentally struck Rhodes with the strap of the WWE Championship while exiting the ring, leading to a heated backstage confrontation.

During the SummerSlam Kickoff show, Punk attempted to put the incident behind them, suggesting both men apologize and move on. Rhodes refused, making it clear the two were never close enough to owe each other that kind of respect.

Punk then argued that Cody's reaction had less to do with the accident and more to do with the betrayals he has suffered in the past.

"Okay. You're still mad about it. That's your ego talking. I understand. No, listen, I understand. If you want to do it in public, we can do it in public. He's paranoid, okay? John Cena stabbed him in the back. Randy Orton stabbed him in the back. You're paranoid it's going to happen again and again. You want the title? You got a title shot. We'll find out who the best is at SummerSlam. But I'm not going to stab you in the back. I am not John Cena. I am not Randy Orton. This is your ego speaking."

Rhodes fired back immediately, admitting he has an ego but insisting Punk was the one whose true personality showed itself after their match.

"Guess what? Newsflash. I'm wearing purple pants. Clearly, I have an ego. It's transparent. I learned later than you. I don't know it all like you do, right? So I do have an ego, but you, there's so much that's unsaid between you and I. It is very hard to be your friend sometimes because don't talk to me about ego. Last night, your mask slipped. That wasn't an accident. So I don't want to hear any of this ego bullshit."

With Punk defending the WWE Championship against Rhodes at SummerSlam, the rivalry has become increasingly personal, adding even more intrigue to one of the event's biggest title matches.

 

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