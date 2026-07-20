Paul Heyman Shuts Down ECW Chants During SummerSlam Kickoff

Paul Heyman had little interest in reminiscing about ECW during the WWE SummerSlam 2026 Kickoff event, quickly shutting down fans who broke into loud "E-C-Dub" chants.

With SummerSlam set for August 1 and 2, tensions continue to rise ahead of the Hell in a Cell showdown between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi. Heyman took to the stage to address the blockbuster clash, but the crowd attempted to steer the conversation toward his ECW legacy.

Rather than embrace the chants, Heyman fired back with a blunt response.

"ECW is dead and I wish the same for Oba Femi."

The remark drew a strong reaction from those in attendance before Oba Femi interrupted the segment and confronted Heyman in person.

Femi wasted little time calling out Heyman before turning his attention to his upcoming collision with Lesnar.

"You’ve done enough talking, and you’ve done enough running. So who is ready for SummerSlam? Who is ready for Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar? Who is ready for Hell in a Cell? You don’t even have the guts to stand right here while I walk out. They’ve called you a sleaze bag, a criminal, a walrus. But now you’re just a big fat chicken."

He then promised that SummerSlam would bring an end to the mind games and cheap tactics.

"But the good news is at Hell in a Cell, it all comes to an end, all the running, all the ducking, all the low blows, all the attacking from behind, all the BS, it comes to an end."

Femi concluded by contrasting his current demeanor with what fans can expect once the Cell door closes.

"But today you get the casual Oba, the nice Oba, Oba in jeans, Oba hugging babies, kissing foreheads, smiling with the fans. But come Hell in a Cell, you get the warrior Oba, the king Oba, the destroyer Oba, the bringer of war, in all my glory, Oba Femi."

The heated exchange added even more anticipation to what is expected to be one of SummerSlam's most physical matches.