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AJ Styles Clarifies WWE Japan Comments Following Fan Backlash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2026
AJ Styles Clarifies WWE Japan Comments Following Fan Backlash

AJ Styles has responded to criticism surrounding his recent comments about WWE potentially purchasing a wrestling promotion in Japan, making it clear that he was never referring specifically to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently suggested that WWE could benefit from acquiring a Japanese promotion as a way of strengthening its international presence. The remarks sparked debate online, with many fans arguing that the Japanese wrestling scene does not need WWE's involvement.

Others pointed to WWE's history of acquiring promotions such as WCW and EVOLVE, both of which eventually ceased operating independently. Some also interpreted Styles' comments as being directed at NJPW, where he established himself as one of the company's biggest international stars before signing with WWE in 2016.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Phenomenally Retro podcast, Styles addressed the backlash and stressed that he never singled out New Japan.

Styles said, "Did I ever say New Japan Pro Wrestling? I can't remember. Just a Japanese company. That's more what I was alluding to. People are like, 'Oh, Tanahashi.' There ain't but one Tanahashi and the fact that Japan came out and supported him the way that it did says a lot about that country because he's definitely one of my favorite guys in the wrestling business. Just a heart of gold."

He also rejected the suggestion that he was taking a shot at longtime friend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

"So just so you know, I'm not disrespecting my friend, by the way, Tanahashi. You don't know him like I do. I promise you. I would never disrespect that guy. But, you know. People are gonna say what they say because they think they know everything about wrestling."

Styles officially retired from in ring competition following his loss to GUNTHER in January 2026, but he has remained with WWE in a backstage role.

 

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