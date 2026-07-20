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WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins Opens Show As SummerSlam Build Continues

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2026
WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins Opens Show As SummerSlam Build Continues

WWE heads to Detroit tonight for a new episode of Monday Night RAW, broadcasting live from Little Caesars Arena as the road to SummerSlam continues.

The show marks the first RAW following Saturday Night's Main Event, with WWE expected to further shape the card for SummerSlam, which takes place on August 1 and 2.

Only one match has officially been announced ahead of the broadcast, as Jacob Fatu goes one on one with LA Knight in what promises to be a hard hitting showdown.

WWE has also confirmed that Seth Rollins, Danhausen, and Chad Gable will all appear. Rollins is scheduled to kick off the show, making his first remarks following the events of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Confirmed For WWE RAW Tonight

  • Seth Rollins opens the show
  • Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight
  • Danhausen appears
  • Chad Gable appears

 

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