Chik Tormenta Officially Leaves WWE/AAA, Becomes Free Agent

Chik Tormenta has confirmed that her time with WWE's AAA brand has come to an end, officially making her a free agent.

The announcement came during the RIOT La Riña 4 event, where Tormenta revealed that she is no longer under contract with WWE/AAA and is now accepting independent wrestling bookings.

Her most recent appearance for AAA took place in May 2026, when she joined forces with Faby Apache and Lady Shani in a six woman tag team match against Las Tóxicas, consisting of Flammer, La Hiedra, and Maravilla.

Tormenta had been a fixture in AAA since 2018 and remained with the promotion following WWE's acquisition of the company in April 2025. During her run, she enjoyed championship success by winning the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship, cementing her place as one of the promotion's established stars.

After nearly two decades in professional wrestling and several years as part of the AAA roster, including its transition into the WWE era, Chik Tormenta now begins the next chapter of her career as a free agent.