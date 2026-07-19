×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Chik Tormenta Officially Leaves WWE/AAA, Becomes Free Agent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2026
Chik Tormenta Officially Leaves WWE/AAA, Becomes Free Agent

Chik Tormenta has confirmed that her time with WWE's AAA brand has come to an end, officially making her a free agent.

The announcement came during the RIOT La Riña 4 event, where Tormenta revealed that she is no longer under contract with WWE/AAA and is now accepting independent wrestling bookings.

Her most recent appearance for AAA took place in May 2026, when she joined forces with Faby Apache and Lady Shani in a six woman tag team match against Las Tóxicas, consisting of Flammer, La Hiedra, and Maravilla.

Tormenta had been a fixture in AAA since 2018 and remained with the promotion following WWE's acquisition of the company in April 2025. During her run, she enjoyed championship success by winning the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship, cementing her place as one of the promotion's established stars.

After nearly two decades in professional wrestling and several years as part of the AAA roster, including its transition into the WWE era, Chik Tormenta now begins the next chapter of her career as a free agent.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jorge "Jaguar" Hernandez (@jaguar_hernandez)

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 30th 2026

#collision

WWE SummerSlam - Saturday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 1st 2026

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam ​- Sunday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 2nd 2026

#summerslam

AEW Dynamite - Grand Slam Mexico

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Aug. 5th 2026

#grand slam

AEW Collision

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Aug. 8th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement