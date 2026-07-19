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Sheamus Free Agency Date Revealed Following WWE Exit Report

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2026
Sheamus Free Agency Date Revealed Following WWE Exit Report

A new update has emerged regarding when Sheamus is expected to officially become a free agent.

Earlier this month, on July 10, Fightful Select reported that the longtime WWE star is set to leave the company after an incredible 20 year run. Sheamus first signed with WWE in 2006 and went on to become one of the promotion's most decorated Superstars, capturing multiple world championships during his career.

Fightful Select has now provided additional information, reporting that Sheamus is still technically under WWE contract for the time being.

The outlet stated: "Sheamus remains under WWE contract, but is set to be a free agent on October 1."

 

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