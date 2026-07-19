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Nick Aldis Set for WWE In Ring Return Against Gunther at SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2026
Nick Aldis Set for WWE In Ring Return Against Gunther at SummerSlam

Nick Aldis is officially stepping back into the ring for his first WWE match, as he has been announced to face Gunther at SummerSlam.

The blockbuster showdown was made official during the WWE Kickoff event at Fanatics Fest in New York after tensions between the two boiled over.

Gunther confronted Triple H at the start of the segment, furious over the events of Saturday Night's Main Event, where Aldis struck him with the championship belt. The attack proved costly, helping Cody Rhodes and CM Punk defeat Gunther and Sami Zayn in the night's main event.

Moments later, Aldis appeared on stage, leading to a heated confrontation that quickly turned physical. As officials separated the pair, Triple H stepped in and announced that the rivalry would be settled inside the ring at SummerSlam.

Triple H declared: "This is the WWE. What do we do? We get in the ring, we settle our differences. So at SummerSlam, it will be the Ring General Gunther versus Nick Aldis. You guys will settle this once and for all at SummerSlam."

The match marks Aldis' first bout since competing at an Appalachian Championship Wrestling event in Kentucky in 2023. His last televised appearance inside the ring came on the July 16, 2023 television tapings, where he was defeated by Eric Young.

Updated WWE SummerSlam 2026 Card

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins
  • Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
  • Hell in a Cell: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi
  • Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY
  • Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable
  • LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu & The Usos
  • Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

 

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