Baron Corbin Makes Surprise Return To MLW Fusion Ahead Of WWE Comeback

Baron Corbin made an unexpected appearance on the latest episode of MLW Fusion, marking his return to the promotion before resurfacing on WWE television.

Although the episode aired on Saturday, it was taped on April 12 at Festival Hall in Charleston, South Carolina, several months before Corbin made his WWE return on the July 10 edition of SmackDown.

The former WWE star shocked fans by joining Josh Bishop and Donovan Dijak in the night's main event. The trio faced the Contra Mercs faction of Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mads Krule Krugger after Corbin was revealed as a surprise addition to what had initially been announced as a three on two handicap match.

Corbin's appearance comes just two weeks after MLW officially stripped him of one half of the MLW World Tag Team Championship, which he previously held alongside Dijak. Following that decision, Dijak announced Josh Bishop as his new tag team partner.

Elsewhere on the show, KUSHIDA successfully retained the MLW World Middleweight Championship, defeating Alan Angels, Taiji Ishimori, and Templario in a four way contest. After the match, KUSHIDA continued the assault by attacking Templario and unmasking him.

In other action, LaBron Kozone defeated Manny Lo.

The complete episode of MLW Fusion is now available to watch.