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Kevin Knight Breaks AEW TNT Championship Record With Historic Title Reign

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2026
Kevin Knight Breaks AEW TNT Championship Record With Historic Title Reign

Kevin Knight has etched his name into the AEW history books after setting a brand new record for the most successful TNT Championship defenses during a single reign.

AEW acknowledged the milestone on social media, writing:

“Congratulations to “The Jet” @Jet2Flyy for holding the new record for successful defenses of the TNT Championship in a single reign!”

Knight officially reached the achievement after defeating AR Fox on this week's episode of AEW Collision. Although the match aired on Saturday, it was taped on Thursday at Boston's MGM Music Hall. The victory marked the ninth successful defense of his TNT Championship reign.

"The Jet" captured the vacant title at AEW Dynasty on April 12 by winning a Casino Gauntlet Match. Since then, he has turned back an impressive list of challengers, defeating Claudio Castagnoli, MJF, Hook, Brian Cage, Mike Bailey, Myron Reed, Desmond Xavier, Lio Rush, and most recently, AR Fox.

According to Cagematch statistics, Knight is now the sole record holder for the most successful TNT Championship defenses in one reign.

The previous benchmark of eight successful defenses was first established by Cody Rhodes during the inaugural TNT Championship reign between May 23 and August 13, 2020.

Since then, several champions had matched the feat but none had surpassed it until now:

  • Cody Rhodes: 8 successful defenses
  • Darby Allin: 8 successful defenses
  • Miro: 8 successful defenses
  • Kyle Fletcher: 8 successful defenses
  • Kevin Knight: 9 successful defenses (new record)

Knight's reign now stands alone as the most dominant in the history of the TNT Championship. He is also recognized as the 32nd champion to hold the prestigious title.

 

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