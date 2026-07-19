Rey Mysterio Confirms Serious Injury Update On AAA Star Octagon Jr.

Rey Mysterio has provided a concerning update on the condition of AAA star Octagon Jr. during the latest episode of AAA on Fox.

Near the end of the July 18 broadcast, AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio addressed the media during an in ring press conference, where he revealed that Octagon Jr. is currently dealing with a neck injury.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that the former AAA Latin American Champion faces a lengthy recovery process and will require extensive rehabilitation before he is able to return to action.

Octagon Jr. has been sidelined since suffering a frightening injury earlier this year. At the May 2026 Noche de Los Grandes event, he was stretchered from the arena after a failed top rope move during a match featuring Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado and Mini Vikingo at the Night Two taping on June 6, 2026.

Following the incident, wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez reported that the injury was considered significant. Rey Mysterio has now officially confirmed that Octagon Jr.'s recovery will be a long one as the popular AAA star continues his rehabilitation.